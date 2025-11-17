Zaccharie Risacher suffered a scary incident after dunking the ball in the Atlanta Hawks' matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.

Risacher is going through the second year of his NBA career. He has made strides as a shooter and playmaker in an Atlanta offense that creates plenty of opportunities for players to produce. This has been no different for Risacher, who provides a unique skillset that involves floor spacing and getting solid shots inside the arc.

However, one of his attempts to attack the rim went awry. The play happened midway through the fourth quarter during a fastbreak. Phoenix turned the ball over as Risacher gained possession of the ball and went up in the air to throw down the two-handed dunk. However, the momentum he had prevented him from firmly hanging onto the rim, which saw him fall down on the hardwood in an awkward manner.

Risacher laid on the floor for some time but was able to get back up under his own power, per reporter Hayden Cilley.

“Zaccharie Risacher went down hard after a transition dunk. Was on the ground for a few minutes but got back up on his own power and is heading to the locker room,” Cilley wrote.