Shedeur Sanders finally saw some long-awaited NFL snaps on Sunday. He stepped in for Dillon Gabriel but his Cleveland Browns fell 23-16 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Sanders became honest about how he played in limited duty. But he also spoke about wanting to be a “good person” after the defeat.

“I’m extremely thankful. Let me say this: When Dillon’s out there playing, I appreciate the fans (cheering for me), but I’m a good person, so I don’t really like him not feeling comfortable and confident. It puts everything in a tough spot. It’s not helping the team,” Sanders told reporters.

Now, the Browns have a big decision to make in the QB room with Gabriel rising as the latest NFL injury on their side.

Browns get real about QB1 following Shedeur Sanders outing

So who will handle QB1 duties moving forward?

Head coach Kevin Stefanski swiftly addressed the situation. All eyes will be on the health of Gabriel, per Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

“Kevin Stefanski said Dillon Gabriel will be back as the starter once he clears the concussion protocol, but acknowledges a lot has to happen,” Cabot shared on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Sanders ended his outing with 4-of-16 passing for just 47 yards and took two sacks. Kyle Hamilton of the Ravens exploded through the line for one sack — even mocking Sanders' watch celebration.

Gabriel ended his day hitting 7-of-10 passes for 68 yards. Cleveland, though, racked up only 81 passing yards in the defeat and totaled 187 yards of offense.