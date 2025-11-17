Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen carried the team on his back with a historic performance to a 44–32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. After a subpar outing in Buffalo’s shocking loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, Allen returned to form, reminding everyone why he remains one of the game’s premier talents.

The 29-year-old completed 19 of 30 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, while also rushing six times for 40 yards and three additional scores. By accounting for six total touchdowns, he became the only player in NFL history to record multiple games with at least three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns, a feat he first achieved last December against the Los Angeles Rams in a 44–42 win.

The performance also added to Allen’s career milestones. His third rushing touchdown of the day marked his 75th career rushing TD, tying Cam Newton for the most by a quarterback in NFL history. Entering Sunday, Allen had already completed over 70% of his passes for more than 2,000 yards and had surpassed the 20-touchdown plateau this season. In addition, his six total touchdowns on the day pushed his career total to 290, surpassing Peyton Manning (288) for the most by any player age 30 or younger.

Allen also set a new NFL record with his 11th career game featuring at least three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown, breaking Tom Brady’s previous mark of 10. Moreover, this outing was his third career game with at least three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, surpassing Kordell Stewart for the most in league history. His deep-ball proficiency was on display as well, including a 52-yard touchdown to Ty Johnson, giving Allen his fourth career game with multiple 40-plus-yard passing touchdowns.

With the win, the Bills improved to 7–3, remaining a game behind the New England Patriots (9–2) in the AFC East. Buffalo will play on a short week, heading to Houston for a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Texans.