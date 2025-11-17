Shedeur Sanders finally made his much-awaited debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but the outcome didn't go their way, as they bowed to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-16, at Huntington Bank Field.

Sanders, who entered the game in the third quarter after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion, didn't fare well. He went 4-of-16 for 47 yards and one interception. He was sacked twice.

The 23-year-old quarterback has spent the previous weeks on the bench as the third-stringer behind Gabriel and Joe Flacco, who was later traded to the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately for Sanders, he failed to make an impression against the Ravens.

After the game, coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that Gabriel will retain his spot when he's fit to return.

“Kevin Stefanski said Dillon Gabriel will be back as the starter once he clears the concussion protocol, but acknowledges a lot has to happen,” reported Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

The NFL's concussion protocol has become stricter over the years, and the 24-year-old Gabriel could miss several days depending on how he responds to the five-phase process.

While he played poorly in his debut, giving Sanders another crack at it might not be too terrible an idea, especially since Gabriel has only led the Browns to two victories. Perhaps the controversial rookie could pull off a few surprises.

Sanders was deemed a top prospect in the NFL Draft but slid to the fifth round. Experts said it was due to his questionable attitude and the possible mingling of his legendary father, Deion Sanders, in team affairs.

Still, the Browns took the chance on him, and again on Sunday. The risks, however, have been higher than the rewards.