England allrounder Sam Curran faced massive social media trolling after he became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. Twitter trolls targeted Sam Curran for being “overpriced” even though he was the Player of the Tournament in last month’s T20 World Cup. This came after a frenzied bidding war between the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Sam Curran that saw the north Indian side emerging victorious, securing Sam Curran’s services for a staggering ₹18.5 crore.

Before PBKS’ record bid for Curran, South African star Chris Morris was the costliest player in the cash-rich league after the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals purchased him in 2021 for ₹16.25 crore.

With Sam Curran having a big payday, Indian cricket admirers posted hilarious memes and jokes on the microblogging platform, poking fun at the 24-year-old cricketer.

Players are so overpriced in IPL. Same players are playing in Big Bash/Hundreds at the price of 80 Lakhs and in PSL for 2 butter Naans lol — Mithie (@_ahania) December 23, 2022

1750 for Green

1850 for Sam Curran

1350 for Brook

1650 for Stokes They're all too overpriced but DC not getting any of them means we already failed at the auction. #IPLAuctionspic.twitter.com/HKGl5CBHmS — betty (@thomashelby_obe) December 23, 2022

A lot of people saying Curran is overpriced. He’s probs been the best death bowler of the last 6 months and that alone is worth it’s weight in gold. Add the fact he can bat pretty much anywhere and score quickly and you can see why he’s gone for that money — jimbo (@cricketjim1) December 23, 2022

Sam Curran at this price in India is damn overpriced #IPLAuctions — vinay (@vinayprabhu19) December 23, 2022

Former India and CSK batter Subramaniam Badrinath too joined the fun as he described the mind-boggling offer that Sam Curran received funnily. “Record broken, Raining currencies in Sam Curran’s garden. deservedly so,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Team owner Ness Wadia was ecstatic after Sam Curran was bought by the Mohali-based franchise.

“He is a world-class player. He will play in any World XI team. Any of the top teams. He is that good. He is probably one of the best all-rounders in the world, if not the best all-rounder. He brings a great balance to the team. A good bunch of Indian players, all-rounders as well and we got Sam Curran. So, very happy,” Ness Wadia said.

As Sam Curran joined the exclusive club of IPL multi-millionaires, the 24-year-old southpaw reacted by calling the development “fantastic”.

“I didn’t sleep much last night, was a bit excited, also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that,” Sam Curran said on Star Sports. “Punjab is where I did my debut season a few years ago. Fantastic and looking forward to meet my English team-mates as well. It will be very different now but I know the stadium at Mohali pretty well, and surely our team-mates will help me. I feel confident going into this tournament and we had a fantastic World Cup,” he stated. “Incredibly excited to come to India for this big opportunity. So many things running through my mind. I knew at 9am this morning about the auction but I was struggling to find a stream, it wasn’t on TV in England and finally someone sent me a link. ̛I sat with my girlfriend and her dad to watch it. I actually turned my phone off because I thought I was behind and didn’t want to see any messages saying ‘congrats’. I saw the bids coming from Mumbai, then Chennai, having played for Chennai earlier it was cool to see them. I just got a call from the coach too about joining Punjab,” an extremely happy and excited Sam Curran signed off.

Coming back to this year’s auction, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) hit the roof with their bid for Australian cricketer Cameron Green as they acquired him for a mammoth ₹17.5 crore.

The five-time IPL champions’ winning bid for Cameron Green also made him the second most expensive player ever in the elite T20 tournament that came into being in 2008.

“Green is someone we’ve tracked for 2-3 years and we thought he’s exactly what we needed. He fits the right age profile for us; we’ve been looking for younger players for a few auctions,” Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani said at the auction.

Green was over the moon after being picked by Mumbai Indians before adding that he’s been a huge fan of the IPL.