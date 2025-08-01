As the Ducks approach fall camp, Oregon faces a defensive rebuild after losing 11 of its top 15 tacklers from last year’s Big Ten championship team. While linebacker Bryce Boettcher and edge threat Matayo Uiagalelei return, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi must overhaul the starting defensive line and secondary.

Boettcher led the team with 94 tackles and 8 tackles for loss. Uiagalelei returns after posting a team-leading 10.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss last season. Still, the departures of NFL-bound starters like Derrick Harmon, Jamaree Caldwell, and Jordan Burch leave significant gaps.

Lupoi made the stakes clear early. “We’re looking for impact players.”, he said. He expressed displeasure after an underwhelming performance from the defensive line in the opening fall camp practice. By the second session, however, his tone had shifted. The line showed a sharper, more inspired effort that Lupoi felt led the defense that day.

When asked about the team's mindset heading into camp, Lupoi offered a metaphor from Notorious B.I.G. that he expects staff and players to carry every day. “I’mma treat every single day like I’m an intern,” Lupoi said, referencing the late rapper. “That’s what I try to do, and make it contagious as far as part of the staff and the players as well.”

Head coach Dan Lanning and Lupoi both cautioned that the first practice often involves shaking off offseason rust, with the latter emphasizing the stark difference between summer workouts and fall-camp tempo, reinforcing that the standard must be high and consistent.

Transfer safety Dillon Thieneman, who led Purdue in tackles last season, is expected to step right into a starting role thanks to his physicality and instincts in coverage. Another newcomer, Bear Alexander from USC, provides promise at interior defensive tackle. Freshman edge defender Teitum Tuioti has shown pass-rush feel and versatility and could see an expanded role early.

Oregon remains rooted in high expectations. Lupoi reiterated that there will be no dwelling on past success or discouragement surrounding last season’s playoff exits. His charge to the team is to grow from defeat. “No focus is going to be on the poisonous pill of success of what we accomplished last season,” he said. “At the same time, we’re not bringing up the pill of depression either. Focusing on hey, what’s our growth from the last game that didn’t end up the way we wanted to be, and how do we build from this?”

Much of Oregon's success now hinges on depth stepping up. Along the front, defensive tackle A’mauri Washington and the linebacker rotation support must hold their ground.

Heading into Week One, the next month is pivotal. Lupoi and Lanning need clarity on who will emerge as impact players, and fall camp will reveal who can handle the expectations without prior experience. The defense’s identity and cohesion remain in development, but the standard hasn’t changed.

For now, Oregon is banking on a culture model rooted in accountability and daily growth. If narratives prove correct, this defense will not only meet expectations but reinforce Oregon’s reputation for excellence on that side of the ball.

That process starts now. And for Lupoi, every day is Day One.