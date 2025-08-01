The Los Angeles Dodgers dealt starting pitcher Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the trade deadline Thursday. May spent his entire career with the Dodgers after being drafted by LA out of high school in 2016. He’ll now join a Red Sox team that’s hoping to build on a mid-summer surge and reach the playoffs.

Following his 2019 debut, when he logged four starts for the Dodgers, May finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2020. He helped Los Angeles win the World Series that year and the team remains grateful for his contributions.

After the Red Sox trade was finalized, the Dodgers shared a message thanking May for his time in Los Angeles. “Two-time World Series champion, Dustin May. Thank you for being a part of two championships and bringing the energy every time you took the mound. Best of luck in Boston!” the team wrote on its Instagram account.

May traded to Red Sox after nearly a decade with Dodgers

May returned to the mound in 2025 for the first time in nearly two years. An elbow injury ended the veteran righty's season after just nine starts in 2023.

The pitcher opened the following season on the IL while recovering from multiple surgeries. He then suffered a life-threatening esophageal tear and underwent emergency surgery to repair the damage. This forced him to miss the entire 2024 season.

May rejoined the Dodgers rotation in 2025. While the results through 18 starts have been inconsistent, fans appreciated his resolve and he became an LA favorite. May is 6-7 with a 4.85 ERA, 1.346 WHIP, 84 ERA+ and 8.4 K/9 this season. While he's struggled to return to his pre-injury form, he has remained healthy allowing him to throw a career-high 104 innings and rack up a career-best 97 strikeouts.

The talented starter drew trade interest from a number of teams in the lead up to the deadline. The New York Yankees inquired about May but their AL East rivals got a deal done first. May will now join an improving Red Sox rotation anchored by ace Garrett Crochet. Boston also boasts veteran Lucas Giolito, fourth-year starter Brayan Bello and former Dodger Walker Buehler.

It’s possible that Los Angeles would have kept May if he was willing to switch to a bullpen role. While May didn’t request a trade, it was made clear to the Dodgers that he wanted to continue starting.