Texas football is moving full speed toward the Arch Manning era, as there is now less than a month to go until the SEC power collides with reigning national champion Ohio State in its season opener. The new Longhorns starting quarterback has attracted copious attention and acclaim since he first arrived in Austin. Fans have waited two years to see him get the reins. While he sat behind Quinn Ewers, the comparisons were never-ending.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear there was no QB controversy, but the public still dissected each player. Even though Ewers is now playing for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL, the juxtaposition has not stopped. A Longhorns wide receiver, without outright criticizing the squad's previous signal-caller, highlighted an obvious difference between the two former five-star recruits.

“One had baby wheels and one has super wheels,” DeAndre Moore Jr. joked when talking to the media after the squad's first fall camp practice, per the OnTexasFootball X account. A reporter then asked the junior to clarify “which one is which.”

“Oh, you know,” Moore said while sporting a big smile. He also claimed that Manning zips the ball to receivers, while Ewers' passes were “a little bit more of a pillow.” If one has a question for the Anaheim, California native, then they are probably going to get an honest answer. Moore did not sound like he had an axe to grind. He was simply sharing his opinion about the QBs' respective playing styles and traits.

DeAndre Moore on the differences between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning pic.twitter.com/3YjoXFi5IB — OnTexasFootball (@ontexasfootball) August 1, 2025

Arch Manning brings a different element to Texas offense

Though, considering the 19-year-old did find some success with Ewers last season — 39 catches for 456 yards and seven touchdowns — maybe he could have been a little less forthcoming. In all seriousness, though, there is no arguing the point that Moore made about the stark difference in speed.

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, displayed his impressive mobility when filling in for an injured Quinn Ewers (oblique) in the Longhorns' blowout win versus UTSA on Sept. 14. He broke loose for a dazzling 67-yard rushing touchdown, letting everyone know that he is not a typical Manning.

Ewers posted -59 yards in 37 games with Texas, so Moore is not exactly dropping a bombshell here. What the Dolphins' rookie seventh-round draft pick did do, though, is help restore the Longhorns to excellence. He threw for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns, earning two Second-Team All-conference selections. There is no guarantee Manning boosts the program past the College Football Playoff Semifinals, a place fans are quite familiar with after the last two seasons.

Moreover, the 21-year-old may fail to meet the towering expectations scouts and fans have set for him. Attaining success in the SEC is a grueling job. He is immensely gifted, however. If Manning is going to thrive on the field and contend for the Heisman Trophy, then he will need to exhibit tremendous chemistry with his wide receiving corps. DeAndre Moore Jr. is definitely a name to watch.

The 19-year-old has apparently been more vocal during drills and seems determined to take the next step in his development. He is clearly a huge Arch Manning fan. If these two impressive athletes can gel together in 2025, then Texas football should once again be positioned for national title contention.

Quinn Ewers helped lay down the foundation, and now his successor aims to complete the task. Two different methods, but ideally, a proud gridiron tradition will carry on in Austin.