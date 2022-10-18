Sara Ali Khan dubbed ‘a slut’ for dating this Team India cricketer

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan, daughter of popular actor Saif Ali Khan, is speculated to be in a relationship with Team India cricketer Shubman Gill. The rumors spread like wildfire last month after the two were spotted together at an eatery in Mumbai. Earlier this week, Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan once again clicked together while exiting a hotel on their way to the airport. Subsequently, the pair was photographed entering a flight together. Once their pictures came out to the public, the pair became a topic of intense debate on social media.

Some Team India admirers shared their worries about Shubman Gill’s cricketing career as they reckoned that an affair with an actress could impact his position in the national team, especially at a time when he’s yet to cement his place in the side.

Others quoted the example of Rishabh Pant who has been in the news lately for his fight with model turned-actress Urvashi Rautela. Since Urvashi Rautela began her spat with the wicketkeeper batter, Rishabh Pant has struggled with the bat, even losing his spot in India’s playing eleven in T20Is with captain Rohit Sharma giving more opportunities to veteran batsman Dinesh Karthik.

But there were a few who dubbed Sara Ali Khan “a slut” for beginning an affair with Shubman Gill before mentioning her past romantic liaisons with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, movie star Karthik Aryan, and Telugu superstar Vijay Devarkonda.

Sara & Shubman Gill spotted together in Hotel & flight 👀 pic.twitter.com/AjVBCOaOTW — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) October 13, 2022

Sara Ali Khan is such a slut kind of girl. First she had an affair with SSR, then after Kartik Aryan, then Vijay Devarkonda, and now Shubman Gill. I am sure that Sara has some mental issue that's why she is doing all these things all the time. pic.twitter.com/8KeJGcSxo8 — Gaurav Mishra (@iamgaurav_m) August 29, 2022

Sara Khan ne papa saif ki baat sun li -" kisi se bhi karo bas Paisa hona chahiye " — Ishaan (@Ishaan_s8) October 14, 2022

Shubhman Gill : Duniya mein jo bhi Sara naam ki ladki hai vo sab meri hai

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — KUMAR SHUBHAM (@KUMARSH13187136) October 14, 2022

Earlier, Shubman Gill was rumored to be dating Sara Tendulkar, daughter of India’s legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar. However, neither Gill nor Sara Tendulkar confirmed or denied their relationship.

Coming back to Shubman Gill’s career, he was part of the recent ODI series between India and South Africa. While he failed to put up an impressive score in his first two outings, the 23-year-old did manage to score 49 in the last game in Delhi. However, he was utterly disappointed to miss out on a fifty.

“Quite disappointed by the way I got out. But all the learnings from the series – the way we were down and the way we came back was tremendous. The bowlers did a great job in this series. Really pleasing series for us,” Shubman Gill said. “There were a lot of young players, including myself. The way we came back showed we have the character that it takes. The talk was just to express ourselves and trust the process. It doesn’t matter what the result is,” Shubman Gill added.

Though Shubman Gill didn’t light up the ODIs with his aggressive batting, India still succeeded in winning the series 2-1, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav who picked up 4/18 in the final match in the national capital. And rightly so, he was awarded the Man of the Match award after the Indian team’s triumph.

“Feeling very happy, to be honest. The wicket was perfect and I am enjoying my bowling. I am not thinking too much about the result, just focusing on the process and focusing on my rhythm. I am trying to bowl in good areas. My next target is to perform well in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament,” Kuldeep Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

On the other hand, stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan and Mohammad Siraj who was adjudged the Man of the Series were ecstatic with Team India’s performance.

“Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence. I had to take the responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler you need that fire and passion inside you,” Mohammad Siraj said while picking up the Player of the Series award. “I am proud of the boys, the way they played. We showed a lot of character in the first game, we dropped a few catches, but we never really put pressure on ourselves. We tried to stick to the process. I am enjoying the journey, I’ll try to keep performing well for my team. The boys showed great character on such tough batting pitches. The bowlers were clinical today,” Shikhar Dhawan commented.

Meanwhile, South Africa skipper David Miller blamed his batters for the loss as his side only managed to score 99 runs in the decisive ODI. The Proteas were never in the contest as they lost early wickets before Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled them with his guile, spin, and flight.

“Didn’t help scoring just 99. Disappointing result to finish off the series in that way. There was a bit of spin, and it was two paced, it was tacky as it was under covers due to the rain. We were really good in certain areas, we managed to find our feet. We just need to extend the good periods when it comes to ODIs,” David Miller concluded.