The New York Yankees star Aaron Judge made history on Saturday night by becoming the fastest player in Major League Baseball history to reach 350 career home runs, accomplishing the feat in just 1,088 career games.

The milestone came in the ninth inning of the Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs, when Judge launched a two-run homer off reliever Brad Keller on an 0-2 count. The fastball clocked in at 97.7 mph, but Judge sent it into right-center field for his 35th home run of the season.

Judge surpassed Mark McGwire, who previously held the record at 1,280 games, by a margin of 192 games.

Babe Ruth, one of the greatest sluggers in baseball history, hit his 350th homer in 1,082 games as a Yankee, but Judge reached the milestone in fewer plate appearances (4,749 to Ruth’s 4,825), per USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.

The 33-year-old Yankees captain has now joined a short list of Yankees to reach the 350 home run mark while wearing pinstripes, a group that includes Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez, and Giancarlo Stanton. This milestone also adds to Judge’s reputation for hitting major landmarks faster than any player before him, as he was also the fastest to reach 250 and 300 career homers.

Aaron Judge’s 2025 season has been historic in its own right. Through 95 games, he is slashing .358/.465/.739 with an MLB-leading 1.204 OPS, 35 home runs, 81 RBI, and 125 hits. His 6.6 WAR is also the highest in the majors, putting him on pace for his third 10+ WAR season in the last four years, an accomplishment matched only by legends like Babe Ruth, Willie Mays, and Barry Bonds.

Judge’s power output remains historic. He hit 62 home runs in 2022, 37 in 106 games in 2023, and 58 last year. He's on pace to hit 60 or more again, with 35 home runs so far in 2025, which would be the second time in his career he's reached that number and the fourth time hitting 50 or more in a season. His first-half total ties him for fourth-most homers before the All-Star break in MLB history, trailing only Cal Raleigh (38), Barry Bonds (39), and others.

Judge now sits at 1,151 career hits, 197 doubles, 350 homers, 797 RBI, and 821 runs. Just four years ago, through his age-29 season, he had 158 home runs and was not on a Hall of Fame trajectory. However, staying healthy since 2022 has allowed Judge to improve his game to historic heights, leading many to believe that Cooperstown is now well within reach.