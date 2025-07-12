LAS VEGAS — Cooper Flagg bounced back following an up and down Summer League debut with a stellar performance on Saturday. Flagg's Dallas Mavericks were defeated by a final score of 76-69 by the San Antonio Spurs, but Flagg scored 31 points on 10-21 shooting from the field and 3-9 shooting from beyond the arc. He added four rebounds and one assist as well. However, Flagg went just 8-13 from the free throw line, something that led to a hilarious admission from the Mavs rookie.

Cooper Flagg said his Mom probably isn’t happy with him missing free throws. Overall, he felt like he played well today, however. pic.twitter.com/KC12DOOpBq — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) July 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Just trusting all the work,” Cooper Flagg said of his performance. “Taking a lot of the same shots I took last game… I got to the line a little bit better today, still missed a bunch of free throws. I know my Mom probably wasn't very happy with that. Just trying to get to the free throw line, get some stuff early, get to the rim. I just trusted all the work.

“You know, those are the same shots. There's nothing different. I know what I can do.”

Cooper Flagg's Mom may not be pleased with his free throw results, but she is surely proud of his overall performance. The highly-anticipated game between Flagg and Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs — the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2025 NBA Draft — led to plenty of expectations and pressure on both players.

In the end, Harper — who scored 16 points — and the Spurs earned the win. Flagg had the best overall game from an individual standpoint, though. He certainly silenced the critics who overreacted following his lackluster first contest.

It remains to be seen if Cooper Flagg will play another game in Summer League. If this was indeed his final contest in July, he unquestionably ended his Summer League with a convincing individual statement.

Dallas' next game is scheduled for Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.