Dallas Mavericks No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg has been generating headlines for his early play at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, but while he was there, he found out a little bit of important information regarding a popular video game. During a meeting with Ronnie 2K of NBA 2K fame, Cooper Flagg found out about what his player rating is for NBA 2K26.

Cooper Flagg’s official player rating for NBA 2K26 is an 82, and following the reveal, Flagg shared his thoughts on his official rating.

“I’m very happy with that,” Flagg said. “I’ve been playing 2K for a while so that’s a very generous rating.”

Article Continues Below

Prior to the reveal, Flagg was hoping for a rating somewhere in the 70’s as he felt he had to earn a higher rating to start off. And after the reveal, Flagg admitted that his goal is get his player rating to at least a 90 by the end of the season. While Flagg’s 2K trajectory is certainly something to watch for gamers, his on court play is going to be a major storyline for the 2025-26 season.

Flagg had a rather decent NBA Summer League debut on Thursday finishing with ten points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one blocked shot. The matchup was highly-touted as the Mavericks opponent was the Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James. James had an early highlight against Flagg, but Flagg got him back with a jumper over him later in the game.

Flagg has been one of the more anticipated rookies in recent history, and was the consensus No. 1 overall pick for quite some time. The Mavericks only had a 1.8 percent chance of landing the top pick in the draft, but the basketball gods certainly shined their way. He will join a Mavericks squad that if fully healthy, looks to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference.