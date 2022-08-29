Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant memes flood Twitter during India-Pakistan game

On Sunday, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium played host to an India-Pakistan thriller that went down the wire with the Men in Blue eventually winning by five wickets in the final over of the match. Thanks to Hardik Pandya’s all-round performance, Rohit Sharma and company avenged their loss to Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup. While the match lived up to its billing and ended being an epic contest between the two Asian sides, it was the presence of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who has been involved in a long-running feud with India dasher Rishabh Pant which stole the limelight.

Surprisingly, India captain Rohit Sharma had dropped Rishabh Pant from his playing XI, picking the seasoned Dinesh Karthik instead.

As the Indians were bowling with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading their attack, the cameras found Urvashi Rautela in the VIP box and that’s when Twitter went berserk as the social network got flooded with memes where netizens joked about both the model-turned-actress and the wicketkeeper batter.

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela have been engaged in an ugly war of words on social media and have taken multiple potshots at each other.

Urvashi Rautela’s most recent swipe at Rishabh Pant came earlier last week.

In the latest twist to their bitter saga, Rautela posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

Sharing the post on the popular photo and video sharing platform, Urvashi wrote, “I saved your reputation by not telling my side of the story.”

Earlier this month, the war of words between the former beauty queen and the India dasher escalated after the film star hit back at the cricketer, calling him “Chotu bhaiya” in a hard-hitting post on Instagram on Thursday night.

Urvashi Rautela wrote: “Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball. Main koi munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye (I won’t be shamed because of a kid like you).”

Urvashi Rautela included the hashtags #RPChotuBhaiyya, #DontTakeAdvantageOfASilentGirl and #CougarHunter,” in her caption for the post.

Urvashi Rautela’s swipe at the cricket star came after Rishabh Pant took a dig at her after the actress name-dropped the wicketkeeper-batter in a recent interview, labeling him as “Mr. RP”.

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai,” Rishabh Pant in his viral Instagram story which he later deleted.

“I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” Urvashi Rautela said in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. “So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls, and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me, and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai, and the paps surrounded us, and the other day it became such big news. “I won’t add much to this, but it’s just that it’s very important to give respect to the other person, but I feel like media exaggerates even the smallest thing that is under development and ruins it completely,” she stated.

Rishabh Pant then hit back at her with his message on Instagram.

“Don’t stress over what you cannot control,” Rishabh Pant’s post read.

A couple of years ago, speculations were rife that Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela were dating and the India dasher had blocked the movie star on WhatsApp and the relationship between the couple soured.

Subsequently, news emerged the pair had decided to part ways mutually as they realized that the two had varied interests and were not gelling well together.

Former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has featured in movies like Hate Story 4, Sanam Re, Pagalpanti, Great Grand Masti, and Singh Saab The Great.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant’s stock has been on the rise in Team India. Last month, he broke a clutch of records with his performances in England.