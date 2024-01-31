The All-Star forward is back in the fold.

The WNBA free agency moratorium period is nearing an end with players able to officially sign contracts beginning Feb. 1. Until then, deals can only be reported but not yet made official. There hasn't been much movement so far with a couple of big dominoes yet to fall. The Dallas Wings have already agreed to re-sign Kalani Brown, and now they're set to bring yet another player back in the fold. All-Star forward Satou Sabally will be returning to the Wings on a one year contract as per Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Satou Sabally's deal is one-year, fully protected, at $195k, per source. She was willing to take a discount from the max so that Dallas could use that money to bolster the talent around her. https://t.co/XGmy1Ry2yu — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 31, 2024

Satou Sabally's new deal with the Wings in WNBA free agency is for $195k which is less than the max salary she was eligible for. Sabally told Philippou that maintaining salary cap flexibility to build a championship caliber roster was the reason behind agreeing to a less than max contract.

“Just engaging in those basketball conversations really made us realize that we want to work together and we want to bring a championship to Dallas,” Sabally said. “It could really be termed as unfinished business.”

This past season, Sabally had a career year as she was named to her second All-Star appearance. She was healthy and won the WNBA's Most Improved Player Award. She averaged a career-high 18.6 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Wings advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season. They defeated the Atlanta Dream in the first round before falling to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.