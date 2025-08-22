ARLINGTON, TX — Paige Bueckers has been the Dallas Wings' most often discussed 2025 first-round pick. After all, she was selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Bueckers has played at a high level and is the front-runner to win the Rookie of the Year. Another Wings' first-round pick, Aziaha James (selected 12th overall in 2025), has also displayed signs of potential. James, however, is receiving only 17.4 minutes per outing.

So, how can James increase her playing time? Wings head coach Chris Koclanes addressed the subject ahead of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

“Just continuing to be a student of the game,” Koclanes told reporters. “You know, she's a hooper and she has really good feel and really good instincts. Her growth area continues to be just learning the game and being able to identify out there and execute a little more consistently on both ends of the ball. But no doubt have loved her effort and energy down the stretch here on the defensive side. She's taken a lot of pride in competing and improving on that side of the ball, with her one-on-one defense, with her off-ball… just getting to good positions on the floor and team defense.

“And then offensively, again… she can get to the rim. And it's just a matter of continuing to play within the system and find those opportunities.”

Koclanes and the Wings believe in James. She features potential and could make a significant impact at some point down the road.

“With her, it's just continuing to be a student of the game,” Koclanes continued. “And she's gotten so much better. The game has slowed down for her so much… from the beginning of the season until now, you see it with her change of pace. She's slowing down. She's playing at a better speed.

“So, she's just going to continue to get better.”

Aziaha James' future with Wings

The Wings believe in their young core of players. The plan is to build around Bueckers. James' outlook is promising as well.

What has James learned the most in her rookie season so far?

“Just being ready whenever your number is called… Being that next woman up,” James told reporters. “Just keeping the tempo up.”

James has appeared in 32 total games, earning seven starts. She is embracing her role, something that is evidenced by her “next woman up” comments.

The 22-year-old is averaging 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per outing up to this point in the 2025 campaign. She has continued to improve throughout the season.

“Just getting my patience together, this game is fast… Just trying to take control of myself and trying to get a different pace,” James said of how she feels she has grown the most in her rookie year.

The Wings are hopeful that Aziaha James can make an impact for years to come.