Brown was one of the top free agents on the market.

The WNBA free agency moratorium period is set to end next week and teams and players can officially start signing deals. There have been a few reported deals so far though as well as some bombshell movement. One of the top free agents on the market this offseason was Dallas Wings center Kalani Brown. Brown had drawn plenty of interest after a career season. Brown has reportedly agreed to a contract to re-sign with the Wings as per Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV.

Sources: Unrestricted free agent center Kalani Brown is preparing to re-sign a deal on Feb. 1 to return to the Dallas Wings, sources tell @GrlsTlkSportsTV. — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) January 26, 2024

Kalani Brown had signed with the Wings as a free agent last season and stepped into a key role off the bench. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks, Brown played one season for the Sparks and parts of two seasons for the Atlanta Dream before she found herself out of the league in 2022.

This past year, she played in a career-high 32 games for the Wings, including five starts. She averaged a career-high 7.8 points per game, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists with splits of 62.9 percent shooting from the field and 80.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Brown was part of a formidable frontcourt for the Wings that also included Teaira McCown. The duo gave the Wings one of the biggest frontlines in the WNBA. The Wings beat the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the Las Vegas Aces in the second round.

With Brown and Alanna Smith both agreeing to deals, that takes two of the top center targets off the board in WNBA free agency.