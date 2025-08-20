The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of Major League Baseball's best teams. However, Dave Roberts' team is not immune to rough stretches or blunders. The latest came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies. Teoscar Hernandez misplayed a ball in the outfield that set up a walk-off win. Now, questions surrounding him, Mookie Betts, and Alex Freeland have become louder.

Roberts ended up walking back his comments, but the Dodgers' skipper was not happy with Hernandez. In a division as tight as the National League West is, every game counts. His outfielder's mistake helped the San Diego Padres stay within arm's reach in the race for the top spot. Hernandez's issues in the outfield has some fans offering solutions, according to JM Baseball.

“A lot of Dodgers fans are calling for Mookie to go back to right field, Teoscar to go back to left field,” Trevor Plouffe said. “Michael Conforto to go to the bench or part ways with him.”

Throughout his time in MLB, Hernandez was never known for his defensive prowess. He gives Roberts another elite-level bat to add to an already formidable order. However, Monday is a another example of why Los Angeles needs has to change. Nothing fixes the problem quicker than shifting former MVP Betts back into the outfield instead of his normal spot at shortstop.

Roberts has less than 30 games left to figure out what his plan is going to be heading into the playoffs. Making Betts the right fielder is the easiest solution, even if it makes takes a player away from an already thin infield. Even if Roberts was a little too harsh on Hernandez, those kinds of mistakes are unacceptable and need to get fixed before the postseason starts.

Here is how the Dodgers should approach Betts' return to the outfield.

Michael Conforto needs to accept a role of the bench

The Dodgers added Conforto from the San Francisco Giants this offseason. When he arrived in Los Angeles, fans were excited to see what he could contribute to the team. However, his first season with his new team has been underwhelming to say the least. The former All-Star is far from his peak form in 2025 and might end up being the casualty behind Roberts' roster move.

Conforto has been a below-average player at the plate and in the field this season. He has a negative WAR on both sides of the ball, no good for a team hoping to repeat as World Series champions. Hernandez's numbers in the field aren't stellar either, but he is far more comfortable in left field than in right. At this point, there isn't enough room for both players in the starting lineup.

Roberts has defended Conforto all season, but the time has come to let that ship sail. The Dodgers have a choice to make with his expiring contract at the end of the season, anyways. If he doesn't figure into Los Angeles' playoff run this season, he might be join a long list of prominent names to have spent just one season with the Dodgers before moving on to their next opportunity.

Alex Freeland can fill Mookie Betts' absence at shortstop for now

The Dodgers eagerly awaited Freeland's major league arrival then they called him up. Los Angeles' top prospect has taken some time to get his feet under him at the major league level. However, his defense is already above league average, even if his offensive game could use some work. Luckily for Roberts, all he needs is for Freeland to be serviceable defensively for now.

When the playoffs start, Freeland wouldn't be the starting shortstop. If the Dodgers move Betts into the outfield, his postseason replacement would be Miguel Rojas or Tommy Edman. However, injuries to the infield have put Roberts in a tough spot when it comes to his roster's flexibility. Getting Edman back from the injured list would help Los Angeles move pieces around easily.

Betts' private meeting with Roberts has fans disappointed. However, the team's talent is too great to crumble at the first sign of adversity. Despite that, the former All-Star's willingness to play a different position is something to watch moving forward.

The Dodgers have high expectations yet again this season. Even though Los Angeles has dealt everything from lawsuit scandals to pieces of their stadium falling on fans, it is still a NL favorite. However Hernandez's struggles could come back to haunt the team if Roberts doesn't make a change. Fortunately, the Dodgers have what they need to adjust and enter the playoffs in stride.