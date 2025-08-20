After the Chicago Bears' backup quarterback Tyson Bagent signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension, cementing his near future in the NFL, it drove him to tears amid his press conference. With incentives, Bagent's new deal could reach up to $16 million. It's the kind of generational wealth that's changed his and his family's lives, as the backup QB shared the significance of his new contract.

Bagent was emotional when he talked about his father's upbringing and how blessed he is to earn an extension, per NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

“A lot of people don't know this, but my dad is my right-hand man. He didn’t even have running water until he was in high school. So, there's definitely a lot of things and people that I think I can certainly help with this gift I've been blessed with,” Bagent said. “But, just little things like that, you know.

“I don't know anybody back at home with any money. So, yeah, it feels good. It's certainly a weight off my shoulders and my family's shoulders, and, yeah, it definitely means a lot,” Bagent concluded.

Bagent, an undrafted quarterback who has backed up starting QB Caleb Williams last year, is entering his third NFL season. Bagent has built a strong reputation throughout his first two seasons and has instilled confidence in the Bears' front office, which inked him to a two-year deal.

Bears ink backup QB Tyson Bagent to two-year extension

Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) throws the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field
Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Ahead of starting quarterback Caleb Williams' highly anticipated second NFL season, the Bears' backup quarterback, Tyson Bagent, agreed to a two-year extension. Bagent's reps at Milk and Honey Sports and Key Player Management confirmed the deal.

The Bears are signing QB Tyson Bagent to a two-year, $10M contract extension with a max value of $16M with incentives, his reps at Milk and Honey Sports and Key Player Management tell The Insiders. CHGO Bears first had the deal, which ties Bagent to Chicago through 2027.”

Bagent's new deal secures his role as the Bears' second-string quarterback, putting to rest speculation on whether the Bears were considering trading him before or amid the 2025 NFL season, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

There's been chatter here and elsewhere on social media about whether the Bears would trade Tyson Bagent to a QB-needy team. This is an emphatic no way. Ben Johnson & Co. have gotten off to a great start with Bagent, and the feelings are mutual.”

The Bears will face the Chiefs in their preseason finale on Friday.

