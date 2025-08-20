The Indianapolis Colts made their decision and chose Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback on the team, leaving Anthony Richardson's future in question. It was known that there would be a quarterback competition during training camp, and Jones showed enough that head coach Shane Steichen was confident in making his choice.

As for Richardson, he hasn't been able to find a real footing in the league since being drafted by the Colts. With the organization in a win-now mode, it doesn't look like they were in the position to develop him, according to ESPN's Booger McFarland.

“Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard are not in a position to develop Anthony Richardson this year, in forfeit of wins,” McFarland said. “They have to win. If you're Shane Steichen, you look in the mirror, and you say which one of these guys do I trust the most. And he chose Daniel Jones.

"Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard are not in a position to develop Anthony Richardson this year, in forfeit of wins."@ESPNBooger explains why Daniel Jones is the smartest win-now option for the Colts. pic.twitter.com/47G5pIqFgY — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 20, 2025

“Even though they knew when they drafted Anthony Richardson, he needed to play, he needed to develop, but right now at this point of time, I think Shane Steichen is making the best decision for himself and his coaching staff, and I think he's doing the right thing.”

There are many people who are surprised by the Colts choosing Jones, especially since he doesn't have the best resume in the league as well. Richardson spoke about the decision, which leaves him as the backup quarterback.

“You gotta respect the decision,” Richardson said. “They feel like he is a better fit for the team, better fit for the outcome of us winning, so you gotta respect it and keep working. It doesn't undermine any of the hard work I have been putting in, and it doesn't say that I haven't improved. We just got to keep stacking on that and keep getting better.”

A move like this definitely hinders Richardson's growth since he's still a young quarterback, and now questions will arise on whether they should trade him.