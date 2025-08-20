The Tennessee Titans’ training camp heated up this week when rookie quarterback Cam Ward and Jeffery Simmons, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, got into a scuffle during Monday’s red-zone drill. What began as typical trash talk between the two escalated after Ward threw a touchdown to Calvin Ridley late in practice.

Ward celebrated with his trademark “Zombieland” dance, made famous during his Heisman-finalist season at Miami, and shoved Simmons in the back before performing the celebration in front of him.

Simmons quickly retaliated with a two-hand shove to Ward’s facemask, leading to a sideline-wide reaction. The Titans’ offensive line rushed to defend their rookie quarterback, while Simmons lost his helmet during the fracas and exited the drill. The altercation lasted roughly 15–20 seconds before play resumed.

Ward addressed the incident for the first time on Wednesday, delivering a blunt assessment about what he learned.

“Jeff’s strong as s—,” Ward said, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. “It was fun, and I think it was what we needed. We love competing, just with me and Jeff. I’m excited to have that man as my teammate.”

The quarterback clarified that there is no lingering animosity. He explained that Simmons had warned him at minicamp to expect constant trash talk, and their fiery exchanges have continued throughout training camp.

“I get here, and he’s damn near the first one I’m ready to talk s— to,” Ward said. “He’s the first one that come at my head every day at practice.”

Head coach Brian Callahan downplayed the dust-up, noting it was wrong to touch the quarterback but also recognizing Ward willingly initiated contact. Callahan said neither player was removed from practice since only three snaps remained.

Simmons, meanwhile, tried to put the matter to rest on Tuesday.

“It’s training camp, and tempers flare,” Simmons said. “I respect the hell out of our offense for having the quarterback’s back. At the end of the day, we’re family and moved on from it.”

The fight gave a glimpse of the culture shift in Tennessee after a 3–14 finish last season, Callahan’s first season as head coach. The Titans are now building around Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, while relying on Simmons, a two-time second-team All-Pro, to anchor the defense.

Ward and Simmons also share a personal bond off the field, having gone fishing together in July. Their competitive on-field rivalry may prove to be a case of iron sharpening iron as the Titans prepare for their Week 1 game against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7.