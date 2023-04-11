Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The South Carolina Gamecocks became the third program to have five or more players selected in a single WNBA draft, according to a Tuesday tweet from Just Women’s Sports.

Forward Aliyah Boston was selected with the No. 1-overall pick by the Indiana Fever, prompting a message from Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

“Let’s Go!! Welcome to Indy @aa_boston,” he wrote in a Monday tweet.

Boston, a former five-star recruit out of Worcester, Massachusetts, led the Gamecocks in rebounds with 9.8 per game and placed second on the team in points per game with 13. Her two blocks per game were good enough to pass junior center Kamilla Cardoso by just 0.1 per contest.

Senior forward Laeticia Amihere was chosen with the No. 8 pick by the Atlanta Dream. She joined Stanford guard Haley Jones, who was taken with the No. 6 pick, and Michigan guard Leigha Brown, who the Dream selected with the No. 15 pick.

Guard Zia Cooke would be taken at No. 10, guard Brea Beal would go at No. 24 and forward Victaria Saxton would find her spot on a WNBA franchise at No. 25. Saxton would join a former South Carolina guard in Destanni Henderson on the Fever.

The other programs to include at least five selections in a single draft were Notre Dame in 2019 and Tennessee in 2008 and 1999, according to Just Women’s Sports. Guard Jackie Young was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 by the Las Vegas Aces, while guard Arike Ogunbowale and center Brianna Turner would find spots on the Dallas Wings and Dream, respectively.

Tennessee forward Candace Parker highlighted the 2008 WNBA Draft when she was taken at No. 1 by the Los Angeles Sparks, joining guard Alexis Hornbuckle, who was selected by the then-Detroit Shock with the No. 4 overall pick, and guard Shannon Bobbitt, who was chosen by the Sparks in the first pick of the second round.