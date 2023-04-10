David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

To nobody’s surprise, the Indiana Fever made Aliyah Boston the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft on Monday. Boston has long been considered the top prospect heading into the draft. While there was a little bit of uncertainty as to whether or not Boston would use her COVID year and return for another season at South Carolina, she ultimately made the decision to begin her professional journey. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has been a huge supporter of the WNBA and he was one of the first to welcome Boston to the city after she was selected by the Fever.

Let’s Go!! Welcome to Indy @aa_boston 🔥🔥 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) April 10, 2023

Aliyah Boston will be tasked with turning around a Fever franchise that is has a solid group of young players but is missing that franchise star. Boston had an illustrious college career at South Carolina that included a national championship in 2022. She is a strong interior presence on both ends of the court and she’s able to step out and shoot the midrange jumper.

During her final season of college basketball, Boston averaged 13.0 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.0 blocked shots with shooting splits of 55.9 percent shooting from the field and 75.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She is expected to step in immediately as the starting center for the Fever.

Her next-door neighbor will be Tyrese Haliburton and it’s a safe bet he’ll be at Fever games this season. While the rest of the WNBA draft was bit of an uncertainty, Boston being selected No. 1 was the only no-brainer.