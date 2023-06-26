Voting for the WNBA All-Star game ended this week and on Sunday, the ten starters were revealed. The vote was split between fans, media and players with the fans accounting for 50 percent for the vote and the players and media accounting for 25 percent each. One of the players who was voted in was Los Angeles Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike who will be making her sixth All-Star appearance. Ogwumike was named an starter ahead of the Sparks game against the Dallas Wings on Sunday. After the game, Nneka Ogwumike was asked about playing in the WNBA All-Star game and gave her honest thoughts as per Thuc Nhi Nguyen of The Los Angeles Times.

Nneka on whether she likes actually playing in All-Star Games: *lol* Depends on the year, but she said she loves seeing first-time All-Stars because it's "amazing to see people's dreams come true." pic.twitter.com/CWzrHKeVeE — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) June 26, 2023

“Most of the fun is really kind of being on teams with players you aren't typically on teams with or playing with. Playing in the game, I think that's more of a question about which years are the fun ones because early on as a youngster, you're excited, you got a lot of energy,” Ogwumike said. “Towards the end you're just like, I'm just happy to be here. . .I always enjoy coming to All-Star games and seeing first-time All-Stars because it's just amazing to watch people's dreams come true.”

Nneka Ogwumike is certainly having an All-Star season. This year she's been averaging 19.7 points per game which ties a career-high. She's also averaging 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 51.2 percent shooting from the field, 30.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. This will be her seventh time as an All-Star.