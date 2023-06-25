The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game starters have just been announced, and there are many familiar faces headlining this year's festivities. Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson have been named captains for each conference, after both serving in the same capacity in the 2022 event.

Last year in Chicago, Wilson's squad defeated Stewart's, in both player's fifth appearance in the game. The voting is determined partially by fans, and many old favorites received the most.

The Las Vegas Aces lead the way with the most starters, notching three total including Wilson. Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray will join their teammate on July 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is fitting that the top team will have the most players starting, while hosting in their home arena. The Aces have dominated the competition through the first half of the season, with a nearly spotless 12-1 record. Their only loss came to the Eastern Conference leading Connecticut Sun in a back-to-back rematch on the road.

Nine of their 13 games were double-digit margins, going 8-1 in those games. They have blown away most of their opponents, and look to be on a collision course with the Sun or New York Liberty this year.

Liberty's Breanna Stewart is the captain of the Eastern Conference squad for the second consecutive year, but doesn't have any of her teammates starting with her.

Brittney Griner also made the starting roster for the West, after a tumultuous offseason and an off-court harassment incident. Rookie Aliyah Boston joins the mix from the Indiana Fever, after starring for South Carolina women's basketball over the winter.