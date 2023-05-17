David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

This week is an important one for WNBA players. With the 2023 regular season opener set for Friday, May 19, many WNBA teams are making their final roster cuts. A host of players will receive the news as to whether they have earned a coveted roster spot or if their WNBA dream is temporarily put on hold. Roster spots in the league are scarce with only 12 teams and 144 roster spots. Many of the top college players are hit with reality when it comes to the next level. Teams are allowed a maximum of 12 players on their regular season roster but with salary cap issues some teams opt to carry only 11. On Tuesday, Los Angeles Sparks star and president of the WNPA, Nneka Ogwumike took to social media to convey her thoughts on the recent WNBA roster cuts.

A whole league is training at home… — Nneka Ogwumike (@nnekaogwumike) May 17, 2023

Nneka Ogwumike has a point when it comes to the roster cuts. You could potentially start another professional basketball league with all of the players who were cut. Among the players who were cut this week were former South Carolina players Destanni Henderson and Brea Beal. Both player were key contributors to South Carolina’s 2022 national championship team.

Another player that was cut was Iowa State’s Monika Czinano who was a crucial piece for a team that was just in the national championship game. Czinano was Ogwumike’s teammate on the Sparks during the preseason. National champion LSU had two players drafted in Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams and both were cut as well. Another shocking cut was Maryland’s Abby Meyers who was a standout on a team that made the Elite Eight.