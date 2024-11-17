The Seattle Storm organization is investigating allegations of player mistreatment by the Storm coaching staff, according to reports. A source confirmed to Michael Voepel of ESPN on Saturday that the Storm has enlisted a law firm to examine claims of harassment and bullying concerning player performance.

The investigation follows a report by the Chicago Sun-Times on Friday, which first revealed the allegations. The coaching staff under scrutiny includes head coach Noelle Quinn, who has been at the helm since 2021, and her assistants Ebony Hoffman, Pokey Chatman, and Perry Huang. Huang, who had been with the Storm for seven seasons, left the team last month to join the Los Angeles Lakers' G League staff.

The Storm’s 2024 season ended with a 25-15 record, marking a notable improvement from their 11-29 finish in 2023. However, the team’s playoff run was cut short in the first round by the Las Vegas Aces. Despite the turnaround, Quinn openly criticized her team’s effort at times during the season, including after their playoff exit in September. “Effort will never, ever be a thing for us again,” she said in her postgame comments.

The Storm has undergone several changes in recent years, with the departures of franchise legends Sue Bird, who retired after the 2022 season, and Breanna Stewart, who left for the New York Liberty in free agency. This season, the team added veterans Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, joining league scoring leader Jewell Loyd to form a strong core. Loyd averaged 19.7 points per game, leading five players who scored in double figures.

While the Storm improved on the court, the allegations of harassment and bullying behind the scenes have cast a shadow over their progress. The organization’s response and the outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for the team moving forward.

Loyd and Diggins-Smith are signed through the 2025 season, while Ogwumike is set to enter free agency.