Kawhi Leonard suffered an apparent ankle injury during the Los Angeles Clippers' clash with the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

Leonard is going through the 15th season of his NBA career, his seventh with the Clippers. He continues to shine as one of the top veteran stars in the league, wowing crowds with his elite two-way skillset.

However, injuries have prevented him from reaching his true ceiling. And they have popped up once again as Leonard injured his left ankle in the early minutes of the fourth quarter. It happened as he lost his balance and fell to the ground after trying to guard an opposing player on defense. He went to the locker room as the team determined he will miss the remainder of the game, per reporter Tomer Azarly.

“Kawhi Leonard is OUT for the remainder of Clippers-Kings with a Left Ankle injury,” Azarly wrote.

How Clippers played vs Kings amid Kawhi Leonard's injury

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The Clippers sorely missed Kawhi Leonard's presence in the fourth quarter. They lost 34-26 in that frame as they fell by a final score of 118-109 to the Kings.

Four players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the loss, including Leonard. He led the way with a stat line of 31 points, six rebounds and two steals. He shot 13-of-23 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line. Darius Garland came next with 25 points and seven assists, Bennedict Mathurin had 24 points and six rebounds, while John Collins provided 10 points and three rebounds.

Los Angeles fell to a 33-32 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the San Antonio Spurs as tip-off will take place on March 16 at 10 p.m. ET.