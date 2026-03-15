The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t just beat the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night; they outsmarted them. While Luka Doncic grabbed the headlines with his game-winning block, the reason the Lakers even had that lead was thanks to a high-IQ play by Austin Reaves and some veteran mentorship from Marcus Smart.

With the game hanging in the balance, Reaves found himself at the charity stripe. Instead of the usual routine, Smart pulled the young guard aside with some very specific instructions.

“I told him to miss it,” Smart explained after the 127-125 overtime victory. “I said listen, don't go up there, don't do your routine. As soon as you get the ball, one dribble if anything, but shoot it quick. Nobody's expecting it, they won't have time to time it up.”

"He made the good read to the single side." Marcus Smart on Austin Reaves' heads-up play on the free throw line 🗣 (via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/uKBo2vbZXS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 15, 2026

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Reaves executed the plan to perfection. He intentionally clanked the free throw, caught the Nuggets off guard, and made the “read to the single side” that allowed the Los Angeles Lakers to tie the game and force overtime. It was the kind of savvy play that doesn't always show up in the box score but wins games against elite competition like Denver.

The play capped off a spectacular night for Reaves, who led all scorers with 32 points on an efficient 12-of-21 shooting performance. His backcourt partner, Smart, was just as vital, providing 21 points and five steals while acting as the defensive orchestrator. Their combined efforts supported Doncic’s 30-point triple-double and helped neutralize a 24-point, 16-rebound masterclass from Nikola Jokic.

For head coach JJ Redick, seeing his veteran leader and rising star collaborate on such a nuanced play is a dream scenario. The Lakers are proving they have more than just star power; they have the situational awareness required to close out tight games against the best in the West.