Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm are creating unforgettable history together after their Big East Championship win over the No. 6 UConn Huskies on Saturday evening.

Pitino has been a head coach in the college basketball world since 1975. He has gifted incredible runs to multiple programs, whether it be in controversy or note. This stint with St. John's marks his latest successful accomplishment as he led them to back-to-back title wins.

In just three seasons, Pitino got the Red Storm to earn both the regular-season title and the conference championship in back-to-back years in the Big East. Pulling that off when Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies remain elite is quite the remarkable feat, something that college basketball analyst John Fanta explained further.

“St. John's is the first program in the history of the Big East to win back-to-back conference regular season and tournament titles. The Red Storm are 42-4 in their last 46 games against league competition. Rick Pitino has changed and is now sustaining it in NYC,” Fanta wrote.

How Rick Pitino, St. John's performed against UConn

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Rick Pitino continues to stack his resume with incredible accomplishments. Taking down UConn 72-52 in the biggest stage of the Big East was the cherry on top for him and the St. John's Red Storm.

Three players scored in double-digits for St. John's in the win. Zuby Ejiofor led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks, three steals, and two assists. He shot 7-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Bryce Hopkins came next with 18 points and five rebounds, while Oziyah Sellers provided 14 points.

St. John's improved to a 28-6 overall record on the season, having gone 18-2 in its Big East matchups. They secured the regular-season title and the conference tournament, showing their candidacy as an elite threat for the national championship.

The No. 13 Red Storm will look forward to their journey in the NCAA Tournament. They await the bracket they will play in once Selection Sunday commences.