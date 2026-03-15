The Texas Tech Red Raiders had a huge update to share about Christian Anderson's availability for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Anderson suffered an injury after losing his footing on the glass court in the Red Raiders' loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday night. He slipped on an inbounds pass and immediately grabbed at his groin area, eventually limping to the sideline and not returning to the game.

After the conference tournament came to a close, the squad revealed a crucial update on the star guard. Fortunately for the aspiring Red Raiders, Anderson will be back in time for the start of the NCAA Tournament, per insider Jeff Borzello.

“Texas Tech star guard Christian Anderson will be available for the NCAA tournament, the school just announced. Anderson left the Red Raiders' Big 12 tournament loss early after losing his footing on the glass court,” Borzello wrote.

What lies ahead for Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

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It is great news for Texas Tech to get about Christian Anderson's health. Considering the brutal loss they suffered with JT Toppin's season-ending ACL injury, they need all the star power they can get with their present core.

Anderson recently won the Big 12's Most Improved Player of the Year Award and earned a spot on the league's all-conference first team. He averaged 18.9 points, 7.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game this season, ranking fourth nationally in the playmaking category. He is shooting 47.9% from the field, including 42.5% from beyond the arc, and 79.5% from the free-throw line.

Texas Tech has a 22-10 overall record on the season, having gone 12-6 in its Big 12 matchups. They finished in fourth place as they had the quarterfinal bye but lost to Iowa State in an early exit.

The Red Raiders will await their path in the NCAA Tournament. They will find out the bracket they play in when Selection Sunday commences.