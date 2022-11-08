After three WNBA teams made moves to fill their head coaching vacancies this past week, the Connecticut Sun rounded out the last of them after making Stephanie White their next head coach. ESPN reported the contract details are still being finalized.

White has WNBA experience as both as a player and a coach. She was drafted by the Charolette Sting, who are no longer a franchise, in 1999 and was the 21st overall pick that year. Her playing career lasted five seasons (four with the Indiana Fever) before she shifted over to coaching.

White bounced around the college ranks, taking on roles with Ball State, Kansas State and Toledo before she wound up on Linn Dunn’s staff with the Fever in 2012. Three years later, White took over as Indiana’s head coach and led the Fever to their last Finals appearance (they fell to the Minnesota Lynx in five games).

White finished her tenure with Indiana with a 37-31 record before she decided to move on to became the head coach for Vanderbilt’s program in 2016. She went 46-83 over five seasons and didn’t have her contract renewed in 2021.

Connecticut is coming off a season where it defied expectations and made it to the 2022 WNBA Finals. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces in four games but have veterans Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner and Jasmine Thomas all coming back this year. This past offseason, the Sun and their former head coach/general manager, Curt Miller, mutually agreed to part ways with one another. Miller is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks.