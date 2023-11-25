A season of injuries follows the Senior into what could be his final game with The Orange.

Just five days after firing their head coach, questions still continue to swirl around Syracuse football as they limp into their final game against Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon. Syracuse Senior starting quarterback Garrett Shrader's status for Saturday's game remains unknown. He's been listed as a game-time decision according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The 5-6 Orange — who have posted a 1-6 in-conference record this season, need to topple 4-7 Wake Forest at home Saturday to secure their hopes at bowl eligibility.

Shrader was only able to take three snaps — one of which was a kneel down to end the first half, in the team's 31-22 defeat to Georgia Tech last week. Syracuse football went on to use six different players from multiple positions at quarterback in his absence. The 6'4 225 product from Charlotte (NC) Christian School has battled a spate of undisclosed injuries all season dating back to spring practice. He underwent what was only described as an elbow procedure this past March. In October, he was removed from the Orange’s 41-3 loss at Florida State due to dehydration from food poisoning. Arm troubles cropped up again in the weeks following, keeping him out of the team's 17-10 loss against Boston College in early November.

The school's 7-6 record in 2022 marked their first winning season since 2018. In the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota at Yankees' Stadium, Shrader went 32-51 for 330 yards passing with one interception. The Orange lost the game 28-20.

Recently dispatched head coach Dino Barber spent eight years under the helm of Syracuse football, finishing with a 41-55 record and just two winning seasons. Dan Mullen and Bob Chesney are among the favorites to take over the program in 2024.