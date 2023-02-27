Syracuse football fans won’t be thrilled with the latest injury update regarding Garrett Shrader. The Syracuse quarterback will be forced to miss spring practice after undergoing a procedure for an injury on his right arm.

Shrader underwent a procedure on his elbow, a source told syracuse.com. Spring practice for Syracuse football starts on March 21.

“Im disappointed to miss the rest of the spring, but looking forward to rehabbing and getting ready for this upcoming season,” Garrett Shrader said in a statement provided by Syracuse University Athletics.

Shrader transferred to Syracuse from Mississippi State ahead of the 2021 college football season. In each of the last years, Shrader has played in every single game.

After a 5-7 season in 2021, Shrader led Syracuse to a 7-5 record for the 2022 campaign. It marked the Syracuse football program’s first winning season in four years. Minnesota defeated Syracuse in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl.

Shrader completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,640 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. The quarterback also ran for 453 yards and nine touchdowns. Shrader had 781 rushing yards and a team-high 14 touchdowns on the ground in the previous season.

In the Pinstripe Bowl, Shrader went 32-51 for 330 yards and an interception. The Orange’s starting quarterback rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the loss.

The announcement didn’t mention Shrader’s injury status beyond spring practice, but the quarterback will have plenty of time to get ready for the start of meaningful games. The Orange is scheduled to kick off the 2023 college football season against Colgate on Sept. 2, more than five months after spring practice gets underway.