Syracuse football has made the decision to fire head coach Dino Babers on Sunday after eight seasons in charge of the program.

The Orange have fired Babers, per Pete Thamel:

“Sources: Dino Babers has been fired. He finishes his career with a 41-55 record over the last eight seasons and a 20-45 in the ACC. He had two winning seasons.”

Syracuse is just 5-6 on the season which puts them in 13th place in the ACC. During Babers' time in charge, there weren't a whole lot of bright spots. He finishes with a 41-55 record overall and 2018 was his only dominant season. The Orange went 10-3 that year and even ranked 15th in the nation.

2022 actually started off in fine fashion as Syracuse won six in a row but five straight losses followed, putting a damper on what looked to be a promising campaign. Dino Babers was initially hired in December of 2015 after two years as the head coach at Bowling Green. He was also in charge of Eastern Illinois for two seasons prior to that job.

After the 2018 season where Syracuse really impressed, the program handed Babers an extension that actually ended this year. The current campaign was solid to begin again with four consecutive victories but since then, the Orange have lost six of their last seven, most recently falling to Georgia Tech on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see who Syracuse football hires to be their next HC. As for Dino Babers, he should have no issues finding a job elsewhere given his experience. Babers has coached at countless different schools in various roles dating back to the mid-1980s.