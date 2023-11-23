The Syracuse football team is searching for the next head coach after Dino Babers was fired, and Dan Mullen is the favorite.

The Syracuse football team moved on from Dino Babers and is in search of another head coach. Plenty of names have circulated for the opening, and now Dan Mullen and Bob Chesney are the favorites for the job, per the latest odds from BetOnline.

Dan Mullen +400

Bob Chesney +500

Sean Lewis +600

Curt Cignetti +700

Jamey Chadwell +800

Liam Coen +900

It is quite the list for Syracuse, although it isn't exactly a desirable job. But, Mullen's name popping up is a bit of a surprise, although the former Florida and Mississippi State head coach has been hoping to get back in and is a current analyst. Babers was fired after going 41–55 during his time as Syracuse football head coach, so a change was certainly coming.

Bob Chesney is right behind Mullen as the Holy Cross head coach has certainly gained steam. One interesting name here is Curt Cignetti, who has James Madison rolling following their move to the FBS, but a jump to an ACC program could be hard to turn down. Colorado Buffaloes assistant Sean Lewis, the former Kent State head coach, has also been a popular name on the coaching front.

Liberty's Jamey Chadwell has seen his name in plenty of discussions, and it seems to be only a matter of time before he gets a job elsewhere.

The Syracuse football team is 5-6 and faces Wake Forest to finish the season with a chance to become bowl-eligible, and the coaching carousel could certainly begin to heat up over the next few weeks around the sport.