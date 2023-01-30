Team India opener Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday.

“Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar,” Murali Vijay said in a statement on Twitter. “To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality. To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always be a source of motivation for me,” the 38-year-old cricketer added. “I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments,” Murali Vijay said. “I believe this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to the new chapter in my life.”

Murali Vijay donned the India jersey in all three formats of the sport, playing 61 Test matches, 17 One-Day Internationals, and nine T20Is in a career that spanned more than a decade.

The classical batter made his debut for the national team in 2008 and played his last match for India in 2018 when he featured in the then-Virat Kohli-led side against Australia in Perth. The veteran opener’s final T20 appearance came for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2020.

Known for his solid technique against both spin and pace, Murali Vijay’s ability to negate swing in overseas conditions, particularly during the England tour in 2014, earned him rich plaudits from pundits and fans.

In 105 innings across 61 Tests, Murali Vijay made 3,982 runs at an average of 38.28, including 12 tons and 15 fifties. His highest score of 167 came against Australia in Hyderabad in 2013.

However, more than his cricket career, Murali Vijay earned infamy for having an extra-marital affair with his Tamil Nadu and India teammate Dinesh Karthik’s wife Nikita Vanjara.

According to reports in several Indian media outlets, Vijay and Nikita hooked up with each other before the latter got pregnant with the former’s first child while still officially married to Karthik.

Subsequently, Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara separated before she married Murali Vijay. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik fell in love with Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal before tying the knot with her in 2015.

Earlier, this month, Murali Vijay blasted the Board of Control for Cricket in India for constant snubs and for not allowing him to return to action.

“I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told former India cricketer WV Raman. “After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside,” he added. “I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened happened,” Murali Vijay elaborated.

In August 2022, Murali Vijay was engaged in an ugly fight with fans during a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) contest. The incident happened during a group stage clash between Madurai Panthers and Ruby Trichy Warriors when Murali Vijay entered the field as a substitute and was fielding near the ropes.

In the viral video which went viral on various social media platforms, Murali Vijay could be seen having a nasty altercation with a group of cricket admirers before the security staff intervened to bring the situation under control.

As Murali Vijay made his way to the ground, he was welcomed by “DK…DK” chants from the crowd. The India opener was then seen urging the fans to calm down but despite his repeated pleas, the cheering intensified which he didn’t like at all.

As the chants grew louder and louder, Murali Vijay crossed the advertising hoardings to question the spectator about the scene. If the security staff inside the ground had not gotten involved, things could have taken a much ugly turn. A man was even seen racing toward the Indian cricketer, but the security was alert to stop him from coming in contact with Murali Vijay.