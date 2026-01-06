The Seattle Kraken continued their torrid stretch of hockey on Monday night with a convincing 5-1 road win over the Calgary Flames, and the story once again began in the crease.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer turned in one of his strongest performances of the season, stopping 41 shots and anchoring a victory that pushed Seattle’s point streak to eight games. After the win, Grubauer acknowledged the adversity his team faced before flipping the script late.

“Second period, we were a little under the fire there, but we managed to get away and get out of that one with a tie,” said Grubauer, via Seattle Kraken social media. “And it was, I think, a phenomenal third period, different than the other night [4-1 win vs. Nashville Predators], for sure. We were giving them less time and space and didn't give them time to make some plays. I thought that was incredible, and that's how we need to play.”

"It's definitely nice to get the net a couple of times, but you also need to produce in order to stay in there as well." — Philipp Grubauer

Calgary struck first, as towering forward Adam Klapka opened the scoring in the first period, giving his team 1-0 lead. The Flames controlled long stretches early, outshooting Seattle 13-8 in the opening frame and continuing to pressure Grubauer throughout the second. Despite being under siege, the veteran netminder delivered several momentum-saving stops that prevented the game from slipping away.

Seattle’s offense finally broke through midway through the second period when rookie Jacob Melanson scored his first NHL goal, tying the game after a crisp feed from Ryan Winterton. From there, the Kraken seized control.

Shane Wright put Seattle ahead early in the third with a net-front tip-in, followed minutes later by Vince Dunn’s snap shot from the slot. Freddie Gaudreau and Matty Beniers added late goals to seal the outcome, turning a tight contest into a runaway.

Grubauer finished with 41 saves and has now surrendered just one goal total across his last four starts, a stretch that includes multiple high-shot performances. Since a 4-2 regulation loss to Calgary on December 18, Seattle has gone 7-0-1, reestablishing itself as a legitimate Pacific Division climber.

With the Boston Bruins coming to Climate Pledge Arena next, the Kraken will look to carry this formula forward timely scoring, defensive urgency, and elite goaltending as they continue building momentum in the heart of the season.