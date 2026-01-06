The University of Washington has turned to a familiar local name as it looks to stabilize a position that caused issues last season. On Monday, multiple reports confirmed that San Diego State transfer punter Hunter Green will join the Huskies ahead of the 2026 campaign, giving UW an experienced, proven option in the transfer portal.

“Washington has signed San Diego State punter transfer Hunter Green, Chris Hummer and I have learned. Ranked sixth nationally this season with an average of 47.7 yards per punt.” CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The commitment brings Washington back to the Puget Sound area after a frustrating search for consistency at punter in 2025. A year ago, the Huskies initially signed Australian punter Dusty Zimmer, who left the program during spring practice. Washington then pivoted to Oregon transfer Luke Dunne, who handled all punting duties last season but delivered uneven results.

Green arrives from San Diego State football after a standout season with the Aztecs, where he averaged roughly 47 yards per punt across 63 attempts for a 9-4 team that appeared in the New Mexico Bowl. His longest punt traveled 68 yards, and his consistency earned him second-team All-Mountain West honors.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound punter is no stranger to Washington. Green grew up in Redmond and has deep family connections to the program. His father, Phil Green, was a walk-on kicker and defensive back for the Huskies and earned a varsity letter in 1992, adding another layer of intrigue to the transfer.

Before his year at San Diego State, Green began his college career at Northern Colorado Bears, where he spent three seasons handling multiple kicking responsibilities while appearing in 23 games. His transition to the FBS level proved seamless, as he generated nearly 3,000 punting yards in the 2025-26 regular season.

At Washington, Green will compete with Dunne for the starting job, but his production and experience make him a strong candidate to take over immediately. With one year of eligibility remaining, Green gives the Huskies a reliable option as they aim to solidify special teams and avoid another season of uncertainty at the position heading into 2026.