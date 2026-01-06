The Pittsburgh Steelers had an opportunity to clinch the AFC North in Week 17 with a win over the Cleveland Browns. But Pittsburgh came up short, setting up a do-or-die divisional clash with the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season finale. The teams traded blows late in the game. But the Steelers won when Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field goal as time expired.

The wild 26-24 victory earned Pittsburgh its first AFC North title in five seasons. And Pat Freiermuth discussed how important the moment was to him. “Being able to get this for Coach T… it was awesome,” he said, per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo. When asked what he meant, Freiermuth looked at the reporter, tilted his head, and said, “You guys know what I meant by that.”

Despite establishing himself as one of the best coaches in the league during his 19-year run with the Steelers, some believed a loss in Week 18 would spell the end of the Mike Tomlin era in Pittsburgh. But the team battled back after a quiet first half. And the Steelers are headed to the playoffs.

Pat Freiermuth praises Mike Tomlin after Steelers win division

“Coach T is the best coach I’ve ever played for,” Freiermuth added, per DeFabo. “He’s one of one. We wouldn't be here without him. He still believes, he still has confidence in us. And I’m just super grateful to be here with him.”

Article Continues Below

While some fans have grown frustrated with the Steelers’ lack of postseason success, Tomlin’s job was likely secure regardless of Sunday’s outcome. The team reached the playoffs for the third straight year and notched its third straight 10-7 finish. Tomlin is now up to 19 consecutive seasons without a losing record.

However, the Steelers offense struggled without DK Metcalf. The veteran wideout was suspended for the final two games of the year following an altercation with a fan in Detroit. His absence impacted Pittsburgh's Week 17 loss to Cleveland as the team could only score six points.

On Sunday, the Steelers found a way to make it work without him. After being held to three points at halftime, Pittsburgh erupted for three touchdowns and a field goal in the second half.

The Steelers earned the fourth seed in the AFC with the win. Pittsburgh will host the 12-5 Houston Texans on Monday night.