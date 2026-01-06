Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is an ageless wonder who is showing little-to-no signs of slowing down. Ovechkin, despite being 40 years of age already, continues to bag home the goals; he scored two in the Capitals' 7-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night, giving him 914 goals for his career and padding his lead as the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer.

But Ovechkin is not done setting records just yet. The Capitals' star left winger has now scored 447 goals at home, and he's now scored in 349 games at home — the most for any player in NHL history, surpassing the record Gordie Howe held for over 40 or so years, according to NHL PR on X (formerly Twitter).

Ovechkin continues to cook, and the team the Capitals have built around him are full of high-intensity skaters that help cover for whatever speed he's lost with age.

His shooting stick continues to be on point; while he's no longer pumping out goals the way he did in his heyday, he continues to be a reliable hand for a Capitals team that is looking to give Ovechkin one last shot at another Stanley Cup.

Ovechkin now has 17 goals on the season in 43 games, putting him on pace for his lowest-scoring season since the 2016-17 campaign.

Capitals get huge contribution from youngster in win over Ducks

The Capitals bought low on post-hype prospect Justin Sourdif, and he's yet to make much of a dent for the Capitals in his NHL career to this point. But on Monday night, Sourdif showed why the Capitals have been so high on him from the get-go.

The 23-year-old right winger recorded three goals and two assists against the Ducks, which is far and away his best game as a professional. And who knows, perhaps this is the start of Sourdif's ascent into one of the best scoring wings in the league.