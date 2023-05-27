Team India and Gujarat Titans (GT) star Shubman Gill’s sister received hateful comments on social media following his splendid unbeaten hundred against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The vile abuse of Shubman Gill’s sister on both Instagram and Twitter came after the young GT batter’s 104* off 52 deliveries knocked out Virat Kohli’s RCB from the competition.

With his stunning century, Shubman Gill ended RCB’s dream of qualifying for the playoffs at the Mangalam Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, leaving the home side’s fans in tears.

Shubman Gill’s effort was all the more important for the defending champions given that Virat Kohli’s record seventh IPL ton had helped RCB to a massive total of 197/5 in their allocated 20 overs.

However, Shubman Gill overshadowed the former India and RCB captain’s heroics as he smashed a blistering 104* off 52 deliveries, sealing a magnificent win over RCB in the final over of the contest in Bengaluru.

It is worth noting that Shubman Gill is said to be Virat Kohli’s heir-apparent in cricket, and following in the footsteps of his idol, the Punjab-born batter slammed a second consecutive hundred in the tournament to power Gujarat Titans to a six-wicket triumph over the home favorites.

GT’s win meant RCB’s wait for a maiden IPL trophy extended to another year. Ironically, despite having Virat Kohli as part of their side, the franchise has spent 16 futile years without winning a title in the cash-rich league.

However, numerous fans were unhappy with Shubman Gill’s role in RCB’s exit from the IPL, leading them to troll the GT batter and his sister Shahneel.

Shahneel Gill was even labeled a “bitch”, slut, and a whore by some users on the two social networks.

“What a wholesum day,” Shubman Gill’s sister Shahneel captioned her post on Instagram featuring pictures of RCB’s contest against Gujarat Titans.

Though her post was welcomed with expletives and swearing as furious Virat Kohli and RCB supporters went berserk in their hatred of the Punjab-born cricketer and his kin.

But some slammed the former India captain’s admirers for hurling lewd comments on Shubman Gill’s sister.

“Look at the tweets today for Shubhman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli – Anushka pardoned that “IIT graduate” who gave rape threat to vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this,” an Twitter user said.

“One of the main reason I can’t stand RCB and hope they never win the trophy is cause of their toxic fan base. Abusing Gill and now his sister and all Gill did was his job for the team that employs him,” another added.

Meanwhile, as per the BBC, “Shubman Gill has been enjoying an incredible 2023, becoming the youngest double centurion in one-day internationals, India’s highest centurion in T20 internationals and now scoring back-to-back centuries in the IPL.”

“His natural sense of timing, instinctive understanding of where the fielders are and ability to play between any two of them are hallmarks of a very special player. With the confidence that comes from having run up big scores in all formats, he knows that he belongs. And he should, for another decade and more while the Indian team undergoes the inevitable transition.”

“There might be something of the young Dilip Vengsarkar in his batting, but Gill is not your typical Indian batsman, all wristy flair and mischief. Like the greats of the past, he is a backfoot batter, pulling to leg and stroking to the off in unexpected ways.”

“It all looks effortless because the power is married to aestheticism, and there isn’t an extra note in the composition. For a predominantly bottom-handed player who loves to play the pull, he can drive like the best of them on either side of the wicket. And even the pull comes with a wide range. The ball can finish anywhere from the right of square leg to the left of mid-on.”

“Above all, there is a calmness and control about Gill’s batting that communicates itself to those watching including the bowler, who is often as much a spectator as the man in the stands. You can only pray for bowlers when you realise that he has not yet peaked as a batter and will become even more of a force.”

“White ball cricket has taught Gill to be innovative and score at a gallop. In 15 Tests he averages just under 35, which for a batter of his gifts is well below par. The World Test Championship final next month in England might be the platform which launches him towards the statistical towers of a Tendulkar or Kohli. He owes it as much to himself as to a billion fans who like to draw a straight line from one batsman of a generation to the next,” the publication pointed out.