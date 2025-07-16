Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein has indeed come a long way in his basketball career.

After playing in his home country of Germany and Lithuania, Hartenstein took a gamble and applied for the NBA Draft in 2017. He was selected by the Houston Rockets as the 43rd overall pick. He, however, didn't make it to the roster until the following year and saw limited action in his two seasons with the Rockets.

He bounced around on the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Cleveland Cavaliers before seemingly finding a home on the New York Knicks in 2022. Under then-coach Tom Thibodeau, Hartenstein saw his role increase. He put up strong numbers, which he parlayed into a three-year, $87 million contract with the Thunder in 2024.

Fans of the Knicks weren't happy with the departure of Hartenstein, who became a favorite at Madison Square Garden with his hustle and tenacity. But it turned out to be the perfect move for the 27-year-old pivot, as he won his first championship last season.

Hartenstein appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and revealed the only reason he would return to New York, as shared by Thunder reporter Brandon Rahbar.

“Guillermo,” joked Hartenstein, referring to Jimmy Kimmel's funny sidekick.

Of course, the stocky comedian isn't a stranger to the NBA. He had a running bit in the past when he would pester Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in the NBA Finals. James, always the fun-loving guy, would play along.

The addition of Hartenstein helped the Thunder get over the hump and win the title over the Indiana Pacers. He was a perfect complementary player. He had no qualms about doing the dirty work and protecting Oklahoma City's guards.

While the Knicks acquired All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns to replace Hartenstein, the latter would've still played a major role in New York had he stayed. But then again, he would still be pursuing his first ring.