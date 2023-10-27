Sachin Tendulkar became a butt of jokes on social media after premier India batter Virat Kohli failed to match his world record of 49 ODI tons against New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup.

With Virat Kohli falling for 95, just five short of his 49th ODI hundred, people on Twitter, now X, opined that Sachin Tendulkar would be the happiest person in the world as he will hold on to his record for some time.

Virat Kohli is the second-highest century-maker in ODIs with 48 tons, while Sachin Tendulkar occupies the top spot with 49.

Kohli out ho gaya 😭 : Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/ZhHfvjT4HD — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 22, 2023

The Delhi-born cricketer masterminded India's run chase in Dharamshala and could have matched Sachin Tendulkar, but a mistimed shot resulted in his dismissal at 95.

As he got out, Virat Kohli's “dejected look” became the talk of the town and began trending on various social media sites.

After India won the toss and opted to bowl first, New Zealand's innings looked in tatters at 19/2, with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami sending the Kiwi openers Devon Conway and Will Young back to the pavilion inside the first nine overs of the contest.

However, at 40/2, Team India missed a chance to secure the third New Zealand wicket as Ravindra Jadeja, arguably the world's best fielder, dropped a sitter at backward point.

The incident happened in the 11th over when Mohammed Shami bowled a good-length delivery, forcing a drive from Rachin Ravindra.

But he mistimed the shot and the ball towards Ravindra Jadeja, who was fielding inside the 30-yard circle. Yet, Ravindra Jadeja failed to grab the opportunity.

Ravindra Jadeja, perhaps the safest catcher in cricket, put down the straightforward catch, handing a lifeline to Rachin Ravindra, who was batting at 12 at that stage.

Eventually, Ravindra Jadeja's mistake proved costly for India as Rachin Ravindra made 75 runs off 87 deliveries.

More importantly, Ravindra Jadeja's dropped catch allowed Rachin Ravindra to stitch a partnership with Daryl Mitchell that brought New Zealand back into the contest.

The Kiwi duo put on 159 runs for the third wicket, setting them up for a big total at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Their partnership is the highest ever for any wicket by a New Zealand pair against Team India in the history of the Cricket World Cup.

Powered by Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell's partnership, New Zealand put up 273 runs on the scoreboard, with the latter's 130 off 127 balls being the highlight for the Kiwis and Mohammed Shami's 5/54 for India.

India could have been chasing 300. But thanks to Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's tight bowling in the last ten overs, New Zealand managed only 54 runs at the death.

Team India began their run chase aggressively, with Rohit Sharma coming out all guns blazing and taking on the New Zealand bowlers with his explosive strokeplay.

Though Rohit Sharma fell for 46 off 40 deliveries, he and Shubman Gill gave India a solid foundation for their run chase.

While India kept losing wickets from one end, chase-master Virat Kohli stood firm, masterminding India's run chase with a majestic 95 off 104 balls to keep the Men in Blue's winning streak in the World Cup intact.

Ravindra Jadeja aided Virat Kohli during a critical moment in the match when India looked in a spot bother following a disastrous run-out of Suryakumar Yadav after a terrible mix-up between the Delhi-born cricketer and the latter.

After Virat Kohli departed for 95 in his quest for a 49th ODI century, Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs, sealing a crucial win over New Zealand, their first in an ICC event over the Kiwis in two decades.

Virat Kohli's classic knock in Dharamshala earned him rich plaudits from current and former cricketers, including ex-India batter Suresh Raina, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, and New Zealand skipper Tom Latham.

“People have got to realize it's not that easy to chase runs, but Kohli makes it look so easy. He's just done it for so long that he just makes it look so easy. It's challenging because you've got to work out who you're batting with, which balls to take down, which ones you got to be a bit more lower risk at,” Shane Watson said on Star Sports.

“Virat has got that internal computer, which just work so efficiently, and he just knows what you need to do at the right time. It's not like it's just like a walk in the park. It's a World Cup game against an undefeated team which is in fine form and his internal computers does his thing. It's absolutely beautiful to watch,” the former Australian cricketer explained.