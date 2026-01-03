SMU football walked into the Holiday Bowl against Arizona football with questions swirling and answered them with force. Kevin Jennings set the tone. The Mustangs jumped on Arizona early, played fast, and never looked intimidated under the bright January lights. By halftime, SMU led 24–0 and looked completely in command.

Jennings attacked downfield and stayed composed, finishing 21-of-32 for 278 passing yards, though he also threw three interceptions. The defense smothered drives. The sideline carried the look of a team that believed. Even on a night when Arizona was expected to win, Rhett Lashlee steadied the sideline as SMU football carried a 24–6 lead into the fourth quarter. The setup felt charged. Underdog energy on one side. Pre-game expectations on the other.

SMU football answers Arizona's surge

Arizona football ripped off a 19–0 run in the second half and changed the sound inside the stadium. Suddenly, momentum shifted. From there, every snap tightened nerves. In response, SMU had to locate composure again after turnovers and stalled possessions. Step by step, the Mustangs earned stops with pressure and tackling in space, then balanced the offense with controlled tempo. Meanwhile, Jennings managed the clock and protected the ball when the game became a test of patience and poise. In the end, the 24–19 final told the full story. SMU built a cushion, bent under pressure, and then finished.

Article Continues Below

After the game, Jennings spoke from the heart rather than the stat sheet. He emphasized trust. He emphasized love for his locker room. “This team got my back no matter what. I love these guys,” he said, and the moment fit the words. Accountability, defense, and one last drive closed the door.

"This team got my back no matter what. I love these guys." 🐎@JennyTaft caught up with @SMUFB QB Kevin Jennings after the @HolidayBowl win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/569HgTT0JW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 3, 2026

SMU football leaves the Holiday Bowl with validation and a trophy. Arizona leaves knowing it pushed back but ran out of time. The Mustangs finished what they started. And now one fan question lingers into the offseason: after this Holiday Bowl statement, how high can SMU climb next season?