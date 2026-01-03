The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas share history, drama, and rings, and his final MLB season is now set after he re-signed on a one-year, $5.5 million deal. He confirmed it, and yet one thing still feels unreal: the Dodgers veteran who saved a World Series Game 7 with a ninth-inning, game-tying home run has never had a bobblehead.

Miguel Rojas' Dodgers story stretches from his 2014 promotion, to a December trade to the Miami Marlins, to a January 2023 trade back home. He helped win back-to-back World Series in 2024 and 2025. One last run now sits ahead under the lights. One last chase for moments that echo. And still no bobblehead night. It feels overdue.

Rojas explained the wish directly and without any drama. “I really hope so. That’s one of the things I’ve been waiting for. Getting a bobblehead from the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium would be one of the things I would want to do before I retire,” he told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain.

Miguel Rojas told me he's hoping to get his first Dodgers bobblehead this year: "I really hope so. That's one of the things I've been waiting for. Getting a bobblehead from the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium would be one of the things I would want to do before I retire." pic.twitter.com/CFIKXKdh9b — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) January 2, 2026

The answer drew laughs and respect. McKain replied with certainty and fan energy: “Oh it’s happening, Miguel. There’s no doubt about it.” It sounded less like a prediction and more like a promise.

Dodgers hair-dye jokes, clutch history, and what comes next

Then came the lighter side that fans love. Soon after, a viewer asked why Miguel Rojas dyes his hair blonde every offseason. They loved the look. In response, Rojas joked that they won the World Series when he dyed it, so why mess with what works. In the end, it was classic Rojas — competitive, relaxed, and playful in the same breath. All the while, the Dodgers clubhouse has leaned on that presence through tense months and October noise.

By now, the resume is secure. Promotion. Trade away. Trade back. Championships. Final MLB season ahead. So the question that remains is simple and emotional under Dodger Stadium lights: in his final season, does Miguel Rojas finally get his bobblehead?