SMU football overwhelmed Arizona early in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl. Fans believed the rout was on when the Mustangs jumped out to a 24-point lead at halftime. But SMU went nowhere in a turnover-plagued second half. Head coach Rhett Lashlee implored his team to finish strong. But the Mustangs were shutout over the final two quarters on Friday.

As it turned out, SMU’s 24 first-half points were just enough for the win. The team’s defense managed to hold off Arizona’s late surge for the 24-19 victory. And Lashlee celebrated by getting drenched in eggnog, per (recent) Holiday Bowl tradition.

But Lashlee had a special guest for his dousing. Brian Baumgartner, the actor who played Kevin on The Office, joined the postgame ceremony and poured eggnog on the head coach, per FOX College Football.

Did Brian Baumgartner just pour eggnog on @SMUFB's Rhett Lashlee at the @HolidayBowl? Yes, yes he did. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RnHuIfsIVW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 3, 2026

SMU earns HC Rhett Lashlee an eggnog bath at Holiday Bowl

Baumgartner is a proud graduate of Southern Methodist University, where he earned a BFA in theater in 1995. He’s remained a fan of his alma mater. And he must have been hyped when SMU went into the break up 24-0.

But Arizona finally got on the board in the third quarter, cutting into the Mustang’s big lead. After the first of three second-half Kevin Jennings interceptions, the Wildcats hit on a 28-yard touchdown. However, the two-point attempt failed.

Lashlee asked his players to close the game out on their own terms after Arizona cut the lead to 24-6. “It needs to look better in the fourth quarter,” he told FOX’s Jenny Taft. “You know, obviously we had a chance to put the game away. We threw the interception. The kid made a good play. Our defense, you know, they took a lot of air out of the game, but they scored. Big stop in the two-point conversion. Big stop defense picking us up after the turnover. So now we got a chance offensively to go put the game away.”

However, SMU would not put the game away. Not right away. Arizona scored twice in the final quarter while keeping the Mustangs off the board. But the Wildcats’ final touchdown came with just 33 seconds remaining. SMU got the ball back and ran out the clock, securing the 24-19 win.