On the latest episode of The Bachelorette, a special Barbie episode came to be. Lead Charity Lawson went on a group date looking for the Barbie to her Ken, asking the men to dress as Ken and perform a song to the tune of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun. But during the date, there was a special cameo from the Barbie star Simu Liu, per EW.

“I really want you all to put it all out there, because let's face it — Charity is worth it!” Simu Liu told everyone from a recording. “Charity, I'm really rooting for you.”

Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers served as hosts for the group date. They told the men they'll dress up as Ken and perform for Charity. In front of a giant crowd. From there, the men write their mediocre songs to the tune of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun. But it was Sean, or Double Denim Ken, who stole the show.

Double Denim Ken recognizes that he can't sing, so he puts on a show instead. Sean takes off his denim vest and prances around the stage. But the showstopper was when he pulled Charity on stage for a kiss. “That's the confidence I'm looking for!” said Charity. Sean wins the extra one on one time with her, to the other men's dismay.

The men are still upset that they lost. “If you want a pretty boy, go chase after Sean. But look at me, I'm a f***ing man,” Aaron S. said. “He'll take you shopping, country clubs, and wine and dine. But if you want a real-life man who knows how to camp, fish, hunt, water ski, wakeboard, all that stuff, then yeah, hit me up.”

The men sit gathered around waiting for the date to start when Sean comes in singing his Barbie tune. “Sean, are you an only child?” asked Aaron S. “Like, the whole way you walked in here, have a slice of humble pie, bro.”

Needless to say Aaron S. didn't get a rose at the rose ceremony.

Watch Charity Lawson as The Bachelorette Mondays at 9 p.m. on ABC.