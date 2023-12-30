India batter KL Rahul became a target of trolls after Irfan Pathan praised him for his historic ton in the first Test against South Africa.

India batter KL Rahul became a target of trolls after Irfan Pathan praised him for his historic ton in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

The credit for this performance goes to World Cup final preparation. — Nikss (@nsknick) December 27, 2023

Solid innings from kl rahul but unfortunately he played a test innings in ODI worldcup final which will keep hurting. — Shehryar. (@bakwasnakarain) December 27, 2023

Irfan Pathan's Lord Hanuman-inspired praise for KL Rahul after his gritty hundred in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion won the internet.

After KL Rahul completed his 8th Test century, his second in Centurion in successive matches, Irfan Pathan lauded him for his brilliant batting display against the Proteas bowlers.

Hailing KL Rahul for making a three-figure score in difficult batting conditions, Irfan Pathan shared a video of his batting.

In the caption, Irfan Pathan wrote: “Sankatmochan” (the savior – devotees call Lord Hanuman by that name).

Irfan Pathan's post became an instant hit on social media, with netizens giving a thumbs up to his Lord Hanuman analogy.

But a few also mocked KL Rahul, reminding him of his slow knock in the 2023 Cricket World Cup final that India lost to Australia last month.

With his scintillating hundred against the Proteas at the SuperSport Park, KL Rahul became the third India batter after Sachin Tendulkar (5) and Virat Kohli (2) to compile a minimum of two centuries in South Africa.

Also, KL Rahul is the second Team India player to hit a hundred in their first Test as a wicketkeeper.

“Rahul emulated Vijay Manjrekar, who scored 118 against West Indies in 1953, the only time he played as a designated wicketkeeper in his 55-Test career. Rahul is only the second Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in South Africa, after Rishabh Pant,” ESPNCricinfo stated.

Moreover, it was KL Rahul's sixth century outside Asia, the second-highest among active cricketers for Team India.

“In the last 15 years, only Virat Kohli has scored more Test centuries outside Asia among Indians – 13 in 53 games. Ajinkya Rahane also has six hundreds in 46 Test matches outside Asia,” the noted cricket website mentioned.

KL Rahul's hundred earned rich plaudits from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who dubbed it as one of the best tons in Indian Test history.

“We've known about his talent for such a long time, but we are getting to see it in the last eight, nine months, ever since his comeback from this horrific injury that he had in the IPL, it's a different Rahul. It's a Rahul that we have been yearning to see for such a long time and such a delight to see. I said it in commentary as well that this half century to me, is as good as a century,” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

“When you're out of the game for such a long time, the game that you love, the game that has given you everything, almost everything, you tend to get a different perspective, and that's precisely what he seems to have done. And now, instead of looking at it as a chore, I think he's looking at it as a sport and to be enjoyed. I could be completely wrong, but this is the impression I get because there's so much positivity about his every movement. Earlier on, he used to seem a little bit lost. He's not lost now. He's there, very much there. And that tells you the way he's approaching batting that century at the Asia Cup, that first game was a very good century. You could say lucky that Shreyas Iyer did hurt his back and so he got an opportunity to get into the XI. But that's what you need in life. You need a bit of luck, but then you need to grab that with both hands. And that's what he's done. And now he's made himself undroppable in all three formats,” he added.

KL Rahul was stunned by Sunil Gavaskar's shoutout to his hundred.