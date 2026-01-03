Wake Forest football owned the defining moment of the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Ty Clark III caught a pass, turned upfield, and ripped off a 62-yard rush after the catch for a touchdown. Then he waved goodbye to the Mississippi State football fans. The Demon Deacons felt the lift and the stadium felt the silence. That play was the nail in the coffin.

Wake Forest's Ty Clark III waved goodbye to the Mississippi State fans after this fourth quarter TD 😅👋 pic.twitter.com/J3wAhVZtiS — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 3, 2026 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Wake Forest football won 43–29 and never allowed another Mississippi State point after Clark’s score. Confidence settled. The defense closed strong and finished the night with a sack of Luke Kromenhoek on the final play.

It was emotional, efficient football under bowl lights. One clip went viral. One message lingered: the Demon Deacons look ready for what’s next. More details to follow