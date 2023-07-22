Widely regarded as the greatest all-format cricketer, ex-India skipper Virat Kohli has a penchant for scripting world records. The talismanic India batter shattered a slew of feats en route to his 29th Test hundred against West Indies at Port of Spain on Friday.

Virat Kohli, who was unbeaten on 87 on Day 1 of the second Test, looked in imperious touch against the Caribbean bowlers. In addition to milking them for ones and twos with relative comfort, the Delhi-born cricketer never appeared to be getting out. But an unfortunate misunderstanding between him and Ravindra Jadeja led to his dismissal as Virat Kohli had to leave the ground after making a well-compiled ton. A direct throw ran him out for 121.

Though he was utterly disappointed with his departure from the crease as he looked set for a double century, the 34-year-old still made history at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad.

Among the host of records Virat Kohli made in Port of Spain was being the first cricketer to score a hundred in his 500th international game. For the unversed, the second Test against the West Indies is Virat Kohli's 500th match. If we further break down the stats, he has represented India in 110 Tests, 274 ODIs, and 115 T20Is.

Before Virat Kohli, only three Indians participated in 500 international matches – Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Also, Virat Kohli surpassed Virender Sehwag to become the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket.

While Sehwag's run tally in the five-day version of the sport stood at 8586, Kohli now has 8676 runs in red ball cricket.

With his ton in Trinidad, Virat Kohli matched Sir Donald Bradman's record of 29 centuries in Tests. Bradman is considered the greatest batter in cricket history, and equaling his feat would have given Kohli a lot of satisfaction.

The hundred against Kraigg Brathwaite and his boys helped Virat Kohli close the gap on the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who has five centuries more than the former in the Whites. India's top hundred makers in Tests are Sachin Tendulkar (51), Rahul Dravid (36), and Sunil Gavaskar (34).

Talking specifically about making three-figure scores at No.4, Virat Kohli went past former West Indies great Brian Lara, who scored 24 tons in that position. Though Kohli has 25 at that spot, three men are ahead of him, and they are Sachin Tendulkar (44), Jacques Kallis (35), and Mahela Jayawardene (30).

Among active cricketers, Joe Root of England and Steve Smith of Australia have 19 centuries at No.4.

Moreover, unlike Sachin Tendulkar, who could only complete one hundred in the Caribbean during his illustrious career that lasted 24 years, it was Virat Kohli's second ton in the West Indies following his maiden double ton in 2016.

However, he's still way behind Sunil Gavaskar, who retired with seven centuries in the West Indies. On the other hand, Rahul Dravid, Dilip Sardesai, and Polly Umrigar – finished their careers with three tons a piece in the Caribbean.

With Virat Kohli's bat firing on all cylinders, Indian fans hailed him for his dazzling display against the Windies bowlers.

500 International games is no joke! Either you hate him or love him it doesn’t matter but you can’t ignore how he has influenced the world of cricket in last 15 years. The man is still standing tall. Happy 76th King! 24 more to go.. #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/H2jxVcFFYc — Syed Ali Imran (@syedaliimran) July 21, 2023

Virat Kohli gives his haters another 100 reasons to cry & that too in his 500th match! 🇮🇳@imVkohli #ViratKohli𓃵 — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) July 21, 2023

Virat Kohli Century = 1.4 Billion people will sleep Peacefully. #ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/bWkR3BD9KG — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) July 21, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mother of Coincidence 😮 Then – Sachin Tendulkar scored his 29th Test 💯 at Queen's Park Oval Now – Virat Kohli scored his 29th Test 💯 at Queen's Park Oval King imitating his Idol 🙌#ViratKohli𓃵 #WIvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/KThCEDdv3w — OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) July 21, 2023

Noticeably, it was Virat Kohli's first overseas hundred since 2018, when he reached three figures against Australia in Perth.

Virat Kohli, however, did not give much importance to these stats in his interaction with the media at the close of play on Day 2.

“Honestly, these things are for others to talk on the outside. I have got 15 centuries away from home, not quite a bad record. I have got more centuries away from home than I have got at home. We haven't played 30 Test matches away from home. I don't know how many we have played but it is not a big number. I have got a few 50-plus scores but, with me if I get a fifty it is like I missed out on a hundred and if I get 120 it is like I missed out on a double hundred. I just have to focus on what I can do for the team and try to bat to the best of my abilities and help the team as much as possible,” Virat Kohli said.

“These stats and milestones, if I do them in a situation where the team needs me, for me that's more special than just ticking the numbers. Honestly, it is going to mean nothing in 15-20 years. It is what impact you left on the field which is more special for me and for the team,” he added.

“I was pretty happy with the way I went about things, took my time. They were bowling pretty decent areas when I walked. I had to be patient as the ball was getting soft, the surface was slow and the outfield was slow as well. Run scoring wasn't as fluent as one would like it to be. I had to do the hard yards and because of all these factors it was very satisfying,” Virat Kohli explained.

West Indies icon Courtney Walsh who watched Virat Kohli's knock from the commentary box, compared the Indian superstar with Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, and Vivian Richards.

“Well, as an Indian great, I would rate him just behind Sachin. Sachin is one of the greatest I have seen and played against,” Courtney Walsh said on JioCinema.

“Brian Lara, Viv Richards, I will put them up from a West Indian point of view. Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh. Two gentleman I played when I was a youngster. There are also Graham Gooch from England and Javed Miandad, against whom I probably did not as much games, but the value they put on their wickets reminded me of Virat Kohli as well. He doesn't want to go. So I will definitely have him in my top 4, top 5 greatest cricketers I have seen,” the West Indies legend elaborated.

“He has got the passion for the game, he wants to leave a mark in the game. I remember having a conversation with him when I was the selector for West Indies, and he was the captain. We were having a chat. You could tell that he wants to be the best. He was willing to seek out advice from anyone that will help to do so. I am not surprised by the achievement. The passion he has and the drive he has to be the top 3, top 5 in everything he does,” Walsh opined.

India great and current head coach Rahul Dravid too paid rich plaudits to Virat Kohli.

“He's a real inspiration to so many players within this team without a doubt, to so many boys and girls in India,” Dravid said. “His numbers and stats speak for itself, his performances – it's all there in the book. But I think for me what's great to see first hand is the effort and work he puts behind the scenes when no one's watching,” Rahul Dravid stated.

“He's still very strong, very fit, the energy and enthusiasm despite playing 500 games and being around here for 12-13 years now, it's truly fantastic. That's not come easy, that's come because of a lot of hard work behind the scenes, lot of sacrifices that he has made through his career and he's willing to continue to make. That's something that is great for a coach, you can see a lot of young players will look to that and be inspired by that,” Rahul Dravid continued.

“It's nice to see Virat's journey,” Dravid said. “When I was playing, he was a youngster coming through. And then I was not involved in the team as such, I watched it from the outside with a lot of admiration for what he's done and what he's continued to achieve.”

“And now to get to know him a bit over the last 18 months [since taking over as coach], interact with him, get to know him personally as well, it's been good fun. I've really enjoyed it, I've learnt a lot from him. So in a lot of ways, I've really enjoyed it and hope he has as well,” the former batting stalwart pointed out.

“You don't have to say anything, just by the way you conduct yourself, the way you carry yourself, the way you go about practice and about your fitness, it's an inspiration to a lot of players coming through the system. Hopefully they follow that and they are inspired like Virat to play so many games. Longevity comes with a lot of hard work, discipline, adaptability and he's shown all of that. Long may it continue,” the India head coach concluded.